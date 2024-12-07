BREAKING: Dubai Is All Set To Transform Into A Year-Round Pedestrian Friendly City By 2026

Breaking: Dubai will soon transform into a year-round pedestrian-friendly city!

HH Sheikh Mohammed has approved the Dubai Walk Master Plan that will transform the city into a year-round pedestrian-friendly city with 3300 km of new walkways and 110 pedestrian bridges and underways

And yes, this is expected to reduce the traffic too.

The first stage of the plan involves two key routes in Al Ras and Near the Museum of the Future

The Al Ras Historical Route will include shaded rest stops, climate control tech, art displays, greenery and more. The modifications will still preserve the timeless charm of the place. Innovations like micro-climate control technology will be used to make the route walkable all year round. There will also be interactive technology that announces the history of the place!

The Future loop is set to be developed in the Museum of the Future area and will be completed by 2026. It will be an iconic, elevated 2 km walkway that connects 10 key attractions in the area. There will be air conditioning and shaded green open spaces to keep it walkable all year round!

“We redefine the concept of mobility…and we redefine the concept of quality of life” – HH Sheikh Mohammed

The future loop project is set to

benefit 250,000 residents across over 7 residential development areas,

Reduce vehicle travel time from 8 minutes to just 3 minutes

Create a modern, healthy environment

.@HHShkMohd approves Dubai Walk Master Plan to transform Dubai into a year-round pedestrian-friendly city. pic.twitter.com/q997Hcn4Sv — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 7, 2024

