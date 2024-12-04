Top 15 Dubai Moments From 2024

Ah, the good old days! A whole year is almost about to come to a close. Let’s send it off in style by taking a walk through memory lane!

From viral internet trends to groundbreaking innovations and cultural milestones, these events shaped our young nation as it turns the big ol’ 53…

Here’s highlighting 15 iconic moments in 2024 that left a lasting impression on Dubai and its people…embodying the spirit of a city always on the move.

*Cue the nostalgia tunes* Start scrolling!

15. The Burj Khalifa and Palestine

No year in recap list without thinking of our families in Palestine first. Recently the Burj Khalifa stood a little taller in Palestinian pride by lighting up with the colours of the Palestinian flag. Earlier this year, a photographer captured a lightning strike over the Burj Khalifa where it looked like the map of Palestine!

14. The GOAT CR7 played a match at Rashid Stadium

10 years ago you probably would have never seen this coming. Not only did he switch over to Saudi, but the man, the legend himself was playing in Rashid Stadium! In Jan, we also saw him strolling around DIFC. Yes, we lost it.

13. The CEO of TikTok having his first sip of karak in Dubai

The karak conquers all….even the CEO of TikTok! Shou Zi Chew was here for an event in Dubai when he tried it out for the first time. He compared it to a drink in Singapore called the Teh Tarik.

12. The UAE team smooth sailing into the Paris Olympics

A big year for the UAE in terms of sports accomplishments! This is hands down one of the hardest entrances…

11. Emirati citizen and Telegram founder finding out that he has over 100 biological children

In a Telegram post, Pavel Durov shared a shocking revelation, “I just found out I have over 100 biological kids. How is this possible for someone who has never been married and prefers to live alone?”

It turned out that 15 years ago his friend asked him for a sperm donation as he and his wife could not conceive. He shook it off at first but went to the head of the sperm clinic who informed him that there was a shortage of “high-quality donor material” and suggested it was Pavel’s “civic duty to donate more sperm to anonymously help more couples.” And thus began Durov’s sperm donation journey.

10. The sweet success of the Dubai Chocolate going viral

Love it or hate it…you know you’ve wanted to try it. Fix Dessert Chocolatiers and their Can’t Get Knafeh of It AKA The ‘Dubai Pistachio-Kunafa Chocolate’ quickly became a viral sensation, blending traditional Middle Eastern flavours with a modern twist. These giant chocolate bars have been going viral, with videos racking up thousands of likes. This decadent dessert by Fix Dessert Chocolatiers features layers of crunchy kunafa, combined with rich, creamy pistachio filling and drizzled with velvety chocolate. (The secret ingredient? Tahina!)

9. The futuristic debut of the Dubai Police Cybertruck

In 2019, Dubai Police initially announced that the Tesla Cybertrucks would be joining the fleet… 5 years later, they kept their word and they officially joined the fleet!

8. Bella Hadid and Huda Kattan’s glamorous meet n greet

Two absolute pro-Palestinian queens met in Dubai and we LOVE to see it! Bella Hadid shared a heartwarming story after meeting beauty mogul Huda Kattan in Dubai, calling her “my sister from this life & a hundred more!”

Her Dubai trip was nothing short of spectacular!

7. The “Love is Blind, Habibi” phenomenon added to Dubai’s growing global influence

It also got way more praise than the OG series! We love seeing our regional content take over the international world.

6. Dubai casually announced that it would build the largest airport in the world

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the construction of new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), costing AED128 billion. And since it’s set to be the largest passenger terminal in the world, it’s covering an expansive area of 70 square kilometres.

Al Maktoum International Airport will be five times the size of Dubai International Airport and will have the world’s largest capacity of up to 260 million passengers!

5. The madness of getting Coldplay tickets

In The Alchemist Paulo Coelho said, “And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

…he didn’t know about Coldplay tickets.

4. Sheikha Mahra welcoming her baby

Everyone loves new-mom content, especially if it comes from a royal! Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum blessed us all with a cute snap of her baby daughter, and the little princess continues to win hearts.

3. The Dubai delivery courier who returned AED 17,000 to a customer!

A recent Dubai resident had one of the wildest experiences after buying an electric scooter on Noon. After finding an electric scooter on Noon for 1712 AED, the resident placed the order and waited for it to arrive. The scooter was delivered smoothly, and he handed the courier 1712 AED along with a 38 AED tip. But he actually ended up giving him AED 17,050.

The courier met the resident again and returned the money—every last dirham. All thanks to the courier’s unexpected integrity—something the new Dubai resident will likely never forget!

2. Three new Salik spots were announced…and then the surge pricing too

Just this month residents had to clutch their wallets a little closer. Two out of the three toll gates were announced to begin this month at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road, and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

But perhaps the bigger heartbreak was announcing the toll gate operations in Dubai Mall.

And the nail in the coffin: announcing surge pricing for said Salik tolls.

1. The resilience and unity of Dubai shone brightly when the city banded together to overcome unprecedented rains

April 16, 2024. A day that no Dubai resident will forget. It was not easy, but it really showed just how connected, kind, and human this city can be.

But also how quickly Dubai stepped up its rain game with a massive AED 30 billion investment in a new drainage system! Dubai’s ambitious rain drainage project is set to span the entire city, soaking up more than 20 million cubic meters of water daily. Construction kicked off almost immediately and will aim to wrap up by 2033. Sheikh Mohammed expects it to last a hundred years. Gotta love this Emirate!

