SALIK Tolls Will Have Surge Pricing By The End Of Jan 2025

You wanted a solution for the traffic and the RTA has got you!

The RTA have announced surge pricing in the Salik and parking tariff system at the end of Jan 2025 as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic flow.

Salik Pricing is AED 6 during peak hours

Motorists passing through Salik gates during peak hours will be charged AED6, with pricing for off-peak hours set at AED4.

The Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) system will offer motorists toll-free passage between 1 am and 6 am.

During weekdays, the toll will be AED 6 during morning peak hours (6 am to 10 am) and evening peak hours (4 pm to 8 pm).

Salik Pricing is AED 4 during off-peak hours

For off-peak hours, between 10 am and 4 pm, and from 8 pm to 1 am, the toll will be AED 4.

On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be AED4 throughout the day and free from 1 am to 6 am.

Changes have also been announced in the parking charges

These changes will come in at the end of March 2025.

Parking fees at AED6 per hour for premium parking spaces and

Parking fees at AED4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8 am to 10 am) and evening peak hours (4 pm to 8 pm).

The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10 am to 4 pm, and from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Parking will be free at night, from 10 pm to 8 am, and all day on Sundays.

A Congestion Pricing Policy has also been announced for parkings

The Congestion Pricing Policy for event areas introduces a fee of AED 25 per hour for public-paid parking spaces near event zones. This policy will be rolled out initially around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events, starting in February 2025.

