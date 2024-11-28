SALIK Tolls Will Have Surge Pricing By The End Of Jan 2025

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
You wanted a solution for the traffic and the RTA has got you!
Motorists passing through Salik gates during peak hours will be charged AED6, with pricing for off-peak hours set at AED4.
The Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) system will offer motorists toll-free passage between 1 am and 6 am.
During weekdays, the toll will be AED 6 during morning peak hours (6 am to 10 am) and evening peak hours (4 pm to 8 pm).
For off-peak hours, between 10 am and 4 pm, and from 8 pm to 1 am, the toll will be AED 4.
On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be AED4 throughout the day and free from 1 am to 6 am.
These changes will come in at the end of March 2025.
The Congestion Pricing Policy for event areas introduces a fee of AED 25 per hour for public-paid parking spaces near event zones. This policy will be rolled out initially around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events, starting in February 2025.
