WATCH: The Burj Khalifa Lit Up For Palestine Last Night

The Burj Khalifa stood a little taller tonight in Palestinian Pride.
To mark Palestinian Independence Day on November 15, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the ADNOC Tower in Abu Dhabi lit up in the colours of the Palestinian flag
The spectacular display, which featured the black, white, green, and red stripes of the flag, served as a powerful message of solidarity with the Palestinian people. This gesture highlights the UAE’s recognition of Palestine’s independence aspirations and reflects the country’s commitment to fostering unity and peace in the region.
UAE’s symbolic gesture underscores its stance on supporting peaceful solutions to longstanding regional challenges
By honouring Palestine’s Independence Day in such a public and high-profile manner, Dubai not only celebrates the aspirations of the Palestinian people but also promotes the values of unity and coexistence. The breathtaking display at the Burj Khalifa serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring the world to envision a future of peace and mutual respect.
What is the significance of Palestinian Independence Day on November 15?
November 15 is observed as Palestine’s Independence Day. In 1988, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) chairman Yasser Arafat declared independence for Palestine, recognizing the state’s sovereignty over the West Bank and Gaza Strip. This move aimed to establish Palestine as a sovereign state, acknowledging the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people.
This is an important day as it marks the Palestinian people’s aspirations for statehood and self-governance, recognizes Palestine’s rich cultural heritage and national identity, and symbolizes resistance against Israeli occupation and ongoing struggles for freedom.