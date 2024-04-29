Al Maktoum International Airport Will Be The Largest In The World

Big changes are coming to Dubai in the next 10 years! This city is ever-evolving and making waves in all sectors, but specifically the aviation industry. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the construction of new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), costing AED128 billion. And since it’s set to be the largest passenger terminal in the world, it’s covering an expansive area of 70 square kilometres.

Al Maktoum International Airport will be five times the size of Dubai International Airport and will have the world’s largest capacity of up to 260 million passengers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

All operations of DXB will be transferred to DWC within 10 years and that includes Emirates and flydubai

“The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates and feature five parallel runways. New aviation technologies will be employed for the first time in the aviation sector,” His Highness said.

But that’s not all because the city is planning on building Dubai South to accommodate the rise in population.

“As we build an entire city around the airport in Dubai South, demand for housing for a million people will follow. It will host the world’s leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors,” His Highness added. “We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn. Dubai will be the world’s airport, its port, its urban hub, and its new global centre.”

Thanks to @HHShkMohd, and our visionary government leaders, Dubai will continue to lead the global aviation sector for decades to come. Al Maktoum International will be the new home of @emirates, @flydubai, and all airline partners connecting the world to and from Dubai. We are… pic.twitter.com/SRmTmooxpD — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) April 28, 2024