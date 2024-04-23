PSA: Coming In Contact With Stagnated Water Can Cause Illness

Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes that carry several diseases. With the April 16 storms having caused more pools of water in the city, residents need to pay attention to precautions.

Several infections are spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in particular. They breed in stagnant water , and the situation can get worse with inadequate sanitisation

We spoke to Dr. Lulu Azeez A, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital Al Qusais. Keep scrolling to read her tips on dealing with the changing weather and its environmental impacts.

Please head to the doctor ASAP if you feel any of these symptoms…

These symptoms indicate serious diseases from mosquitoes:

High fever

severe headache

pain behind the eyes

joint and muscle pain

fatigue

nausea

vomiting

skin rash

mild bleeding (such as easy bruising)

How to prevent illness?

The key step is to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around you. Do this by

removing standing water from containers,

keeping water storage containers covered,

use mosquito nets or screens,

wear long-sleeved clothing and insect-repellent

