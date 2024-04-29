6 Major Roads Are Getting Designated Taxi And Bus Lanes!

Dubai’s roads are getting a makeover! Now this is fabulous news to all those who use public transportation to get around the city. So, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is gearing up to enhance the city’s transportation. They’re planning to construct dedicated taxi and bus lanes spanning 13.1 km across 6 major roads.

They expect the completion of these bus and taxi lanes on the 6 major roads to be between 2025 and 2027!

That’s an ambitious project and Dubai can definitely do it. These streets include Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, 2nd of December, Al Satwa, Al Nahda, Omar bin Al Khattab, and Naif Streets. Also, the RTA plans to expand Dubai’s network of dedicated bus lanes to a total of 20.1 km.

Additionally, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Directors, RTA, said:

“The dedicated bus and taxi lanes are part of key global practices and successful transportation policies that assist in encouraging residents to use public transport means rather than their private vehicles.”

