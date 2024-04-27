sponsored

You Can Now Dine Among The Clouds In Dubai’s Hot Air Balloon!

Avatar
By

This is NO clickbait. Located at The View on Palm Jumeirah, you can now hop into a cute hot air balloon basket and enjoy a meal at their newest experience: ‘Rise Beyond’. Buckle up & soar above the ordinary and enjoy your meal with a side of EPIC views. Come hungry, leave on cloud nine!

One destination, four jaw-dropping views!

Ever wonder why hot air balloons are popping up in famous spots? It’s all thanks to Nakheel’s Seek Beyond campaign, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary! From Nakheel Mall to The View, Palm West Beach, and The Club, it’s definitely a place where you can dream big and experience unforgettable moments.

And you won’t want to leave without snapping a pic for your Instagram feed… because these place are absolutely GORGEOUS! It’s happening till May 5, so be there ASAP.

Book your hot air balloon experience here 

Take note… there are many activations happening at different locations

1. Rise Beyond
Happening at The View on The Palm… Picture-perfect scenes of Palm Jumeirah await, so get those cameras ready. Then, kick back in a hot air balloon-inspired setup, munch on mouthwatering treats from Coucou Dubai, and bust a move to Coucou’s DJ till late.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The View Palm Jumeirah (@theviewpalm)

2. Float Beyond
Why settle for ordinary dining when you can dine with the Dubai skyline as your epic backdrop? It’s like having dinner with the stars (literally)! So, if you’re up for some out-of-this-world dining experiences and moments that’ll make you go ‘wow’, Float Beyond is where it’s at… find it at The Horizon, Palm West Beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Palm West Beach (@palmwestbeach)

3. Live Beyond
Located at The Club on Palm West Beach, the party never stops! With seven dining concepts, daytime pool parties, beachside chillin’, and evening dinner-tainment, boredom doesn’t stand a chance! Live Beyond is for those who crave a beach club experience like no other.
4. Soar Beyond Fun
Lil kiddos, you’re not forgotten! The magic of a hot air balloon playground is coming to life, just for you! Swing, slide, and bounce your way to unforgettable memories, and let your creativity soar at their weekend workshop… Happening till May 5 – hop on board and find it at Nakheel Mall. 
  • Timings: From 2 pm to 10 pm
  • Location Lower ground floor at Nakheel Mall
  • Interactive workshops for children are open every Saturday and Sunday till May 5, from 2 pm to 8 pm on the lower ground floor at Nakheel Mall

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nakheel Mall (@nakheelmallpalm)

 

Sponsored Logo
Nakheel On Instagram

Shopping

See more

More like this