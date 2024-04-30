Private Schools To Implement 2-Day Distance Learning This Week

With unstable weather predicted to take place Wednesday night to Thursday, the Dubai Government announced remote learning for all private schools. The practice will begin in the emirate on Thursday and Friday. Additionally, the NCEMA announced the peak of storm conditions is expected from Wednesday night to Thursday.

The Dubai Media Office stated that all private schools will undergo remote learning on May 2 and 3

The Dubai government promptly enacted remote learning for private schools to ensure safety. This proactive decision prioritizes the well-being of students and staff, allowing them to continue their studies without risking exposure to potential dangers from the storm.

Additionally, t he UAE is preparing for the predicted unstable weather conditions

The Joint Assessment Team led by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a series of meetings to discuss the precautionary measures. They underscored the importance of following safety protocols and official directives, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall. Also, they urged reliance solely on information from official sources.

