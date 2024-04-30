De’Longhi’s New Coffee Machine Makes A Cold Brew In Under 5 Minutes

Say goodbye to waiting longer for cold brew than it takes for your favorite TV show to load! With this newly launched coffee machine from an Italian brand with more coffee knowledge than your local barista, you can whip up cold brew in less time than it takes to decide what to watch next… all thanks to De’Longhi!

De’Longhi UAE just launched the ultimate coffee game-changer…

Introducing the De’Longhi Eletta Explore: the coffee machine of your dreams! With its revolutionary Cold Extraction Technology, this bean-to-cup wonder lets you enjoy fresh cold brew in under five minutes, skipping the traditional 15-to-24-hour wait.

Unlock the ultimate coffee experience with over 50 hot, cold, and cold brew coffee recipes

Get ready to shake up your coffee game with the collection of 50+ recipes! From your morning espresso fix to creamy cappuccinos, lattes, and refreshing iced variations, plus the smoothness of cold brew – the machine can do it all and more.

You can trust the Eletta Explore to brew your perfect cup every time

The Eletta Explore is your ticket to coffee bliss, thanks to its exclusive technologies tailored for every coffee lover. With LatteCrema Hot Technology, you’ll get that perfect creamy foam for a barista-style experience. And if cold brew is your jam, the LatteCrema Cool Technology has you covered with smooth and velvety foam at just the right temp. Plus, backed by an Italian brand with a stellar reputation in Espresso coffee makers, you know you’re in good hands!

The Eletta Explore boasts a one-touch button design, making it a breeze to use

Simplicity at its finest! Designed with simplicity in mind, its one-touch button feature makes it the perfect choice for home usage. Enjoy the convenience of easy operation without compromising on the quality of your brews… Moreover, with Brad Pitt as the De’Longhi Global Brand Ambassador since 2021, you know you’re about to sip on the best coffee. His endorsement adds an extra layer of star power, making your coffee experience even more iconic.

Enhance your coffee journey with the Eletta Explore, fully compatible with the Coffee Link App! Gain instant access to over one hundred hot and cold creative coffee and milk recipes, plus unlock the Coffee Lounge for an even richer coffee experience. With the app at your fingertips, the possibilities are endless!

