This Mercedes-Benz Electric Car Can Drive From Riyadh To Dubai In One Charge

Imagine driving from Riyadh to Dubai with just one charge… You won’t have to picture it any longer ’cause that’s exactly what the VISION EQXX did!

In a world where luxury and creativity come together easily, it’s time to introduce a new era of automotive innovation with smart cars that integrate cutting-edge technology and elegant design effortlessly. This is where Mercedes-Benz steps in! They’ve got a legacy marked by timeless elegance, never-ending innovation and state-of-the-art tech. So, they continue to redefine the driving experience with their new concept car the VISION EQXX.

Mercedes-Benz’s VISION EQXX is not just a car, it is a guide to how they’re navigating the evolving industry!

Mercedes-Benz broke its own record once again with their new electric car that achieved remarkable energy efficiency of 7.4kWh/100km. This equates to an equivalent of around 0.9 l/100 km for a petrol-fuelled vehicle. Also, this journey is the first long distance trip over 1,000 km on a single charge in the Middle East and marks the third long distance trip done for the EQXX. Therefore, it set a new standard for electric vehicles in the entire region.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer said:

“With an exceptional consumption of just 7.4 kWh/100 km, the VISION EQXX continues to provide valuable data for ongoing development of advanced electric efficiency technologies. As expected, all systems performed perfectly in the desert conditions, handling challenges such as road surface finish and temperature as well as dust with ease. Further proof that electric drive is ready for global markets.”

The ride from Riyadh to Dubai was a challenge to break Mercedes-Benz’s own efficiency record

Spanning urban streets, highways, and open desert terrain, with temperatures soaring up to 34 degrees Celsius, the route provided a diverse and testing environment. The VISION EQXX’s thermal management and solar roof technology were on full display! It has a system to ensure the best drivetrain and cooling, while also using solar energy to extend its range.

The VISION EQXX is a global eye-catcher that blends efficiency with luxury

Since its unveiling over two years ago, this vehicle travelled 23,340 kilometres, rigorously testing its innovative electric technology across various real-world scenarios. The VISION EQXX’s compact yet stylish design has gained major attention in regions renowned for high-performance cars and SUVs.

Moreover, amid sparse charging infrastructure globally, the VISION EQXX showcases its long-range electric efficiency under real-world conditions, aligning with Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy. Having embarked on road trips across Europe, the United States, and China, the VISION EQXX offers global audiences firsthand experience of luxurious and sustainable electric driving!

