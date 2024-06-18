The Tesla Cybertrucks Officially Joined The Dubai Police Fleet!

In 2019, Dubai Police initially announced that the Tesla Cybertrucks would be joining the fleet… 5 years later, they kept their word and they officially joined the fleet! Did you expect any less? This is your chance to say hello to the latest addition to the tourist police luxury patrol fleet!

Dubai Police announced that their Tesla Cybertrucks are placed in Dubai Mall for the public to snap pictures with

You read that right! You can take pictures with this luxurious car in front of the Ice rink in Dubai Mall from 10am – 10pm from June 18 for 4 consecutive days. So, make those plans and get ready to catch the Tesla Cybertrucks in person!

That’s not all! Elon Musk himself even had something to add when he saw the latest addition to the Dubai Police fleet

He replied to this post that Dubai Police posted on social platform X:

