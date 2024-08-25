Russian-Emirati Telegram Founder Was Arrested At French Airport

You might not have known that the founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, is a Russian-Emirati citizen. Google will also confirm Pavel Durov is a French national as well. He made headlines less than a month ago when he shared that he’s the biological father to over 100 children. Click here for all the deets on that. Well, today he’s making headlines for an entirely different situation.

The Telegram founder was arrested at a French airport yesterday

Pavel Durov was detained after his private jet had landed at Le Bourget Airport, according to French media. He was arrested under a warrant for offences related to the popular messaging app.

Alleged offences include fraud, drug trafficking , cyberbullying , organised crime and promotion of terrorism , many sources stated

People have also been saying that he might be facing 20 years imprisonment! This is a developing story so keep your eyes peeled for any updates.

