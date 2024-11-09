Bella Hadid And Huda Kattan Had A Meet Cute In Dubai

Two absolute pro-Palestinian queens met in Dubai and we LOVE to see it!

Bella Hadid shared a heartwarming story after meeting beauty mogul Huda Kattan in Dubai, calling her “my sister from this life & a hundred more!”

It was a reunion that Bella said was “much needed and long overdue,” filled with love and admiration. The bond between these two powerhouse women is evident, with Bella’s words overflowing with genuine warmth.

The “hug of the century” was definitely one for the books, marking a beautiful moment of connection between these two icons

In her story, Bella wrote a heartwarming note for Huda:

“my sister from this life & a hundred more! past present and future! much needed and long overdue hug of the century!!!

@huda I love you Hud…& everything that you are! Supportive, beautiful, talented, kind, BRILLIANT and hardworking – it doesn’t get better than Huda, my loves!!!! 👑👑👑👑“

Huda has built an empire with her brand Huda Beauty, and seeing someone as renowned as Bella recognizing her hard work and dedication is just heartwarming. It’s refreshing to see such powerful women supporting each other so openly!

The comments are pouring with love and affection

The mutual respect and love they share are inspiring for fans worldwide, who look up to them as role models. It’s not every day you see superstars like these two lifting each other up so publicly—proving that the love and support between them are truly something special!

