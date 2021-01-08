BREAKING: The UAE Will Resume Travel And Shipping Operations With Qatar Within A Week

The UAE is resuming travel, transportation and shipping trade after ties with Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been restored. Bahrain and Egypt will follow as well, UAE officials stated on Thursday January, 7.

We reiterate the GCC is more successful in its collective common market, rather than politically. So yes, it will take confidence-building. But we are turning a page on the crisis and starting on a positive note to build trust,”

Anwar Mohammed Gargash, UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs stated in a virtual media briefing.

The decision was taken during the Al Ula summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday January, 5 between the GCC countries. The severed ties between the countries and Qatar happened back in 2017.

More information to follow.