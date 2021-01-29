د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: The UK Has Just Imposed A Travel Ban On The UAE

The UAE has been placed on the UK’s ‘red list’, meaning no flights may land in the UK from Abu Dhabi or Dubai. The ban takes effect at 1pm on Friday 29 January.

UK residents will be allowed to return from the UAE, but they’ll need to travel via a third country. Anyone who arrives in the UK after 4am on Friday morning, will have to self-isolate immediately along with their households.

There are no details yet on the UK plans for hotel quarantine, including a starting date.

The travel ban will start on January 29, with effect from 1pm UK time

That’s 5pm Dubai time, just FYI.

According to the UK embassy in the UAE’s official Twitter account, the travel ban has also extended to Burundi and Rwanda.

