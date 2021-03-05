Latest
BREAKING: There's A Traffic Delay In Palm Jumeirah After A Car Was Caught On Fire
Traffic delays have been reported in Palm Jumeirah on Friday afternoon after a car caught fire.
Dubai Police took to Twitter to notify the general public on the incident, inciting that it ook place “in the tunnel leading to the Atlantis Hotel.”
Motorists have been urged to drive safely as a result of the accident
The traffic delay is reported to be taking place in the tunnel leading to the Atlantis Hotel
More details to follow
