13 Brilliant Emirati Women You Need To Be Following RN!

Emirati Women’s Day is upon us, and it is a special day to celebrate the UAE’s brightest and most innovative women who changed the landscape in more ways than one. As the late President His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said, “Nothing should stop the progress of women. Women have equal rights to men in assuming top positions, which befit their abilities and qualifications.”

Ever since the founding of the country, women have been at the forefront of the UAE’s progress, and this list proves just how fundamental women are to society.

Check out these phenomenal Emirati women who are inspiring the community through their bold actions

13. The Parliamentarian Sara Falaknaz

As a young member of the UAE Federal National Council, HE Sara Mohammad Amin Falaknaz actively contributes to the Education, Culture, Sports, Media, and Youth Committee, as well as the Energy and Mineral Wealth Committee. She also represents the Arab Group on the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security at the International Parliamentary Union. Talk about achievements!

12. Astronaut And Engineer Nora Al Matrooshi

It’s no surprise that Nora Almatrooshi is included in this list of incredible Emirati women. She is making history as the first Emirati and Arab woman astronaut, currently training with NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021. She has just completed a two-week training with fellow Emirati astronauts, gearing up for her groundbreaking journey to space.

11. The Youngest Innovator – Fatima Al Kaabi

With 12 groundbreaking inventions under her belt, including a smart steering system to prevent texting while driving, Fatima is making waves in her community and beyond. Her passion for science ignited at just seven years old and has earned her prestigious awards like the Abu Dhabi Award and recognition as the UAE’s youngest inventor.

10. Co-Founder of SALT Amal Al Marri

Amal Al Marri, a creative designer turned culinary visionary, co-founded SALT, the UAE’s first iconic food truck turned lifestyle brand. After discovering her passion for gastronomy, Amal redefined the food scene with rustic, high-quality dishes that became a social media sensation and a must-visit destination across the UAE.

9. First Arab Formula E Driver Amna Al Qubaisi

Amna Al Qubaisi is blazing a trail in motorsport as the first Emirati and Arab woman to participate in a Formula E test program! Starting her racing journey in 2014, Amna has made her mark in karting, Italian F4, and the F3 Asian Championships. Now competing in the F1 Academy alongside her sister Hamda, she’s already secured two wins and shows no signs of slowing down. At just 23, Amna is steering her way to the top, inspiring a new generation of racers.

8. Winner of F4 UAE Hamda Al Qubaisi

Hamda Al Qubaisi, Amna’s sister, is gearing up for a thrilling F1 Academy season, aiming for the title after a top-three finish in 2023. Representing Red Bull Racing, the Emirati racer has already made her mark with wins in F4 UAE and is ready to take on the competition with MP Motorsport this year.

7. Everybody’s Favorite Emirati-Arabic Teacher Hanan Al Fardi

The Emirati-Arabic language instructor has built up a following of over 170,000 followers, and for good reason! Hanan makes short, interactive videos to teach people common phrases and words spoken in the Emirati dialect. Head on over to her Instagram to spice up your Arabic vocabulary and impress your Emirati friends.

6. Screenwriter and Director Nayla Al Khaja

Nayla Al Khaja is the UAE’s first female director, producer, and screenwriter, and has been nominated for multiple awards, including the IWC Filmmaker Award and Best Emirati Director Award. She has paved the way with film and technology with her first feature film ‘Three’, which premiered earlier this year. You can catch her latest film on Netflix, called ‘The Shadow’.

5. Cultural Photographer Alia Bent Sultan

The creative photographer uses her skills to portray Emirati society and to capture the UAE’s people and traditions. Alia Bent Sultan often uses her grandmother as the main subject of her timeless creations. If you want a taste of the UAE’s past, check out Alia’s Instagram. You will not be disappointed!

4. Cyclist and Olympian Safiya Al Sayegh

This Emirati professional cyclist has just hit a milestone in her career by qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics! Safiya Al Sayegh currently rides for UCI Women’s WorldTeams for the UAE Team ADQ, and the 22-year-old was the first-ever Emirati woman to represent the UAE cycling team at the Olympics.

3. Fatima Al Khoori is one of the women behind the Etihad Rail

Fatima AlKhoori is a dedicated transportation engineer, inspired by her country’s strong commitment to female empowerment in STEM. As a member of the UAE’s Youth Sustainable Development Goals Council, she’s also taken on leadership roles in international and local organizations, driving change and innovation. What’s more inspiring, is that Fatima is currently on her way to a PhD, and has worked as a research and development expert for Etihad Rail.

2. Content creator sisters Noora And Mariyam Al Helali are bridging the gap between Kerala and UAE

One video at a time! @Vlogue DXB is run by two fun and quirky sisters who have garnered a lot of attention for their ability to speak in fluent Malayalam, a language spoken in the south Indian state of Kerala, India. These sisters are proof of the warm and inviting Emirati culture that is always so welcoming to the communities in their country!

1. Celebrity Chef Mariam Al Mansoori

Chef and owner of the popular Montauk Restaurant & Cafes, Mariam Al Mansoori has made a name for herself by using her culinary expertise and innovative approach. Her restaurant dishes fuse international cuisine with a modern Emirati twist, which has elevated her position as one of the UAE’s top chefs.

