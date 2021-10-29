د . إAEDSRر . س

British Boxer Amir Khan Distributes Food To Labourers In Dubai

British Boxer Amir Khan Distributes Food To Workers & Labourers In Dubai

British Boxer Amir Khan won hearts for his kind act! The boxer distributed food and drinks to the labourers and workers in Dubai. Providing food to over 1200 people, he said that one of the best feelings in the world is when you feed the less fortunate and hard working labourers who are working away from home to support their poor families.

 

Boxer Amir Khan distributes food to over 1200 laborers and workers in Dubai

An amazing act of kindness

