Budget-Friendly Airlines FlyDubai And AirArabia Are Among The Safest In The World

Tickets to fly mostly come with a high price tag and that’s why budget airlines are amazing options! And if you think that it comes with lower quality services or lack of safety, think again.

AirlineRatings.com, an aviation website revealed a list of the safest low-cost airlines of 2023 and guess which airlines topped the chart.

UAE airlines Air Arabia and FlyDubai are listed among the safest budget-friendly airlines in the world

How was this list decided? They looked at incident records over the past 2 years, crash records over the past 5 years, results of audits conducted by the governing body of aviation, The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), EU banned lists and fleet age.

If you’re a frequent flyer, here are the rest of the safest airlines that made the cut (in alphabetical order):

Air Arabia, AirAsia Group* Allegiant, Air Baltic, easyJet, FlyDubai, Frontier, Jetstar Group, Jetblue, Indigo, Ryanair, Scoot, Southwest, Spicejet, Spirit, Vueling, Vietjet, Volaris, Westjet, and Wizz.

