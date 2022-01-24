It's Officially Wing-uary And These Are The Deals You Need In Your Life

Forget January blues, it’s officially Wing-uary and wing fans in the JLT hood have PLENTY to be excited about!

Your fave spot to satisfy your wings cravings is about to open in JLT which means only good things for youuuu…

Cluster U, JLT will officially be the second home for Buffalo Wings & Rings Dubai – BOOM!

Daily happy hour? WE SEEE YOUUUUUUU!. In case you need a recap… Buffalo Wings & Rings is the OG wings spot. It’s got heaps of flavours, and spice levels to suit wing lovers everywhere, but the best bit? It’s kind to your bank balance. The daily deals mean you can add this spot to your calendar for ‘cheat day’, ‘date night’, or any other reason you need to venture out for a feast.

Here are the wings deals you need to be aware of

DAILY happy hour: 12pm – 8pm

Saturday and Sunday brunch: 3pm-6pm

Monday – Friday business lunch: 12pm – 3pm

Tuesday Wings Frenzy, AED3 per wing: ALL DAY Tuesday

Wednesday is Ladies Night: 8pm till midnight, 3 drinks on the house!

The important bits:

Opening date TBC

Location: Cluster U, JLT