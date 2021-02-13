A Video Of The Burj Khalifa Amongst The Clouds Looks Like A Scene Out Of A Futuristic Movie

In a myriad of foggy sky Instagram stories comes the simple pleasures of Dubai life. Residents love when the weather’s a little gloomy-like, and these days have been no exception.

The morning skies across the UAE have made incredible social media content and has upped some of our morning coffee game.

Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is no exception to this fascination, thanks to the iconic content that comes out of his Instagram account whenever there’s anything remotely incredible taking place in the city.