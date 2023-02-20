Get Your Wings & Rings Fix With These 8 Saucy Offers At Your Fave Sports Bar

Looking for a place to “wing” it? Your fave sports bar, Buffalo Wings & Rings, has got you covered with their newest Happy Hour menu and Buffalo Specials! You’ll have a “ringside” seat to amazing deals ALL WEEEK long.

If you’re a fan of delicious bar food, then you must give Buffalo Wings and Rings a gander. Their menu is packed with all your fave snacks, including their famous and super generous sharing platters. And the best part? You can enjoy all of this goodness without breaking the bank, thanks to their incredible deals that are available EVERY night of the week.

From discounted drinks to specially priced meals, there’s something for everyone at Buffalo Wings and Rings. And let’s not forget the cool sports bar vibes, which make it the perfect spot to watch the game with your buds.

So, if you’re looking for a place to hang out, quality food, and take advantage of some incredible deals, then look no further than Buffalo Wings and Rings. Step up and join the party; we guarantee you won’t be disappointed!

8. Happy Hour All Week Long!

Enjoy the longest happy hour in town with prices dropping even further during happy hour, which is available daily from 12 pm to 8 pm.

You can enjoy selected draught beers for just AED29, bottled hops for AED27, and all house vino and spirits for a glass at AED29.

7. Gent’s Night BWR means 3 free drinks for the lads!

Every Tuesday, from 8 pm until midnight, it’s gent’s night at Buffalo Wings & Rings.

Just purchase an AED50 food voucher and receive three free drink tokens.

6. Get 3 drinks on the HOUSE for Ladies’ Night every Thursday!

Gals can enjoy their own night too.

Every Thursday, from 8pm until midnight, purchase an AED50 food voucher and receive three free drink tokens.

5. Monday Madness: Make full use of the happy hour prices all day long

Start your week on the right foot!

Head to Buffalo Wings & Rings on Mondays and enjoy happy hour prices all day long. That’s right; from open until close, you can enjoy special prices on drinks and selected food.

4. Saturdays are for BRUNCHING!

Visit Buffalo Wings & Rings from 3-6pm & 8-11pm every Saturday, to enjoy unlimited Wings, Drinks & so much more!

Prices start at just AED119 per person.

3. ALL YOU CAN EAT Sundazeeeee!

Gather your family & friends and enjoy our ALL YOU CAN EAT Sunday!

Binge on unlimited wings, rings, sliders, and so much more. From 3-6pm & 8-11pm.

Prices start at just AED119 per person.

2. AED3 for WINGS every single Wednesday

1. Round up the troops and head to this lively sports bar to taste their business lunch!

Unwind from a hectic work week by hitting this sports bar with your work besties. From being a quirky and casual meeting spot to views for days, this bar won’t disappoint no matter what the vibe.

The important bits

DIFC – Level C, Liberty House, Tel: (0)50 247 1226/(0)4 359 6900,

JLT- Lake Level, Cluster U, Tel: (0)50 961 8122/(0)4 321 6112