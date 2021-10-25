The Gift Giving Season Is Approaching So Here's The Solution

You might know someone for decades and still, your mind will draw blanks when it comes to finding them a gift. Now that it’s October, the holidays are just inching closer and closer and that means you have to have the gift thing under wraps (pun intended).

No matter how much you know a person, you might not know what to get them, where to get it from, or if it’ll even reach on time. Not to worry though, Cado Gifting will wrap up the perfect gift for anyone, for any occasion AND it’ll make their day, without a doubt.

Cado have a wide selection of premium gifts that’ll surely impress anyone getting them

They have a team of experts that have put together premium gifts that you can personalise

Cado Gifting offers speciality products from the finest local chocolatiers, bakers and florists, to pair with a selection of beautiful gifts from unique homewares to wellness, all packaged in new signature hampers.

Their signature hampers are available in 3 sizes and they are all equally stunning! Filled to the top with amazing gifts, each hamper is curated by hand and includes locally sourced goods and personalised items.

Whether it’s for a loved one, a co-worker, employees, clients, VIP’s, or friends, Cado has the gifts that’ll make them feel cherished.

They’ve got gifts for everyone! Here’s what you can expect from their beautiful hampers:

If you’re getting a gift for a coffee lover, the hamper will be FILLED with Bialetti Moka express, a hand-winding bean grinder, stylish espresso glasses, locally roasted Colombian and Brazilian coffee beans, luxury chocolates, and fresh cinnamon sticks.

Say you’re getting a gift for a new mum. The hamper can include a knitted blanket, an adorable baby bib, teether, natural scented candle, healthy chocolates by Co.Chocolat and blush pink baby shoes.

They’ve got gifts for tea lovers, welcome home packages, pamper gifts, a wellness hamper, baby showers, and so much more!

You’ll almost want to keep the gifts for yourself.

The important deets in gift-giving

Cado relaunched and rebranded in September to give you the most pristine service!

First-time purchases are eligible for a 10% discount AND this Pinktober, you could get a 15% discount on selected items.

Cado delivers within Dubai for AED30 and to other emirates for AED75.

International shipping is also available for certain products.