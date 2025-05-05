Latest

Calling All Super-Parents: The Baby Expo Returns To Dubai This May!

Hera Shabbir
By

Parents and parents-to-be, mark your calendars!

Get ready to stroll into parenting paradise because the Baby Expo 2025, is back for its highly anticipated second edition on May 16–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and it’s set to be bigger, bolder, and even MORE baby-friendly.

The region’s largest parenting event will house 250+ global brands, 100+ expert speakers, and an expected crowd of 15,000 attendees!!!

It will span around over 14,000 square metres, and feature exclusive product launches to event-only discounts. It’s definitely about to be the ULTIMATE one-stop shop for everything baby, maternity, and parenting.

This year’s expo introduces the NextGen: Industry Leaders Summit, star-studded panels hosted by Kris Fade, and a host of parenting gurus like Julie Mallon, Amanda Jenner, and The Wise Parent founders sharing expert advice on everything from sleep to positive parenting.

Parents can also unwind in dedicated chill-out lounges, enjoy family entertainment, or explore Blaura’s wellness oasis designed especially for mums and families!

Main Stage Agenda – check it out here

The Main Stage at The Baby Expo is where parenting gets real—and really fun! From celeb mums and baby experts to talks on sleep, skincare, and starting your own biz, it’s two days packed with laughs, learning and major mum inspo.

Kings Educational Stage: My Baby & Me – check it out here

“My Baby and Me” by King’s College Hospital is your go-to zone at The Baby Expo for all things bump, birth, and beyond—think expert tips, baby first aid, breastfeeding hacks, and even surprise giveaways. Learn from the pros and feel ready for parent life!

Whether you’re expecting your first or wrangling toddlers, The Baby Expo 2025 promises two days of learning, shopping, and fun for the whole family.

So make sure to mark your calendars for some ULTIMATE baby fun! 

