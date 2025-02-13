This February: 3 Unmissable, Once-In-A-Lifetime Shows At Dubai Opera

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Enthusiasts of the performing arts…GATHER AROUND! Dubai Opera is going all out this February and these three breathtaking shows are definite bucket list experiences:
From timeless ballets to soul-stirring operas, here’s what’s in store:
Step into the opulent world of ancient India with La Bayadère, a ballet that weaves a tale of love, jealousy, and ultimate redemption. Featuring guest stars from the Royal Ballet in London, including Vadim Muntagirov and Fumi Kaneko, this production promises mesmerizing choreography, lavish costumes, and the iconic “Kingdom of the Shades” scene—a highlight in ballet history.
When? Feb 14 to 16
Get tickets to La Bayadère here!
Experience the profound beauty of Mozart’s final masterpiece, Requiem, performed by the Janáček Opera Ensemble of the National Theatre Brno. This concert offers a journey through celestial harmonies and heart-stirring melodies, reflecting on themes of reflection, mortality, and the search for solace.
When? Feb 18
Dive into Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, a powerful opera exploring the complexities of love, pride, and regret. Brought to life by the National Theatre Brno’s opera, orchestra, and choir, this masterpiece unfolds the poignant story of Tatyana and Onegin, capturing the essence of unrequited love and haunting regrets.
When? Feb 20 to 21
Get tickets to Eugene Onegin here!
Secure your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable cultural experience at Dubai Opera.
