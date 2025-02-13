This February: 3 Unmissable, Once-In-A-Lifetime Shows At Dubai Opera

Enthusiasts of the performing arts…GATHER AROUND! Dubai Opera is going all out this February and these three breathtaking shows are definite bucket list experiences:

Experience the magic of world-class performances as the National Theatre Brno graces the stage at Dubai Opera this February 2025

From timeless ballets to soul-stirring operas, here’s what’s in store:

1. La Bayadère: Love, betrayal & ballet bliss – step into a dream of ancient India!

Step into the opulent world of ancient India with La Bayadère, a ballet that weaves a tale of love, jealousy, and ultimate redemption. Featuring guest stars from the Royal Ballet in London, including Vadim Muntagirov and Fumi Kaneko, this production promises mesmerizing choreography, lavish costumes, and the iconic “Kingdom of the Shades” scene—a highlight in ballet history.

When? Feb 14 to 16

Get tickets to La Bayadère here!

2. Mozart’s Requiem: Witness Mozart’s Final Masterpiece Live!

Experience the profound beauty of Mozart’s final masterpiece, Requiem, performed by the Janáček Opera Ensemble of the National Theatre Brno. This concert offers a journey through celestial harmonies and heart-stirring melodies, reflecting on themes of reflection, mortality, and the search for solace.

When? Feb 18

Get tickets to Requiem here!

3. Eugene Onegin: This Tchaikovsky classic is sure to hit the soul

Dive into Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, a powerful opera exploring the complexities of love, pride, and regret. Brought to life by the National Theatre Brno’s opera, orchestra, and choir, this masterpiece unfolds the poignant story of Tatyana and Onegin, capturing the essence of unrequited love and haunting regrets.

When? Feb 20 to 21

Get tickets to Eugene Onegin here!

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness these exceptional performances

Secure your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable cultural experience at Dubai Opera.