Order Your Favourite Meals At 50% Off On This App

Some people get their salaries at the beginning of the month, some at the end and some get it a week late and it causes some issues with the landlord. Finances can definitely be a tricky thing. Most of us make it to the third week of every month a little broke and it’s just no fun.

For most of us, we need someone to help us make it through that tough week and that someone is Careem. They’ve Got Your Back!

Careem has got your back with 50% off deals from over 1,500 restaurants every third week of every month with the Promo code ‘GOTYOU’

Get your favourite meals at 50% off from restos like LTL Rolls, H0la Keto, Miyabi Sushi Japanese Fusion and more

You don’t need to compromise on any of your favourite food spots ever! The GOTYOU code will be valid on the third week of EVERY month- how thoughtful is that?!

Whether you don’t know how to cook, like to cook or just like to treat yourself, you can always count on Careem to deliver your food right on time!

This campaign is loved by most because it’s nice to feel cared for in a time of need.

 

It’s all about the deets

Order on Careem and take advantage of the 50% discount every third week of every month.

T&Cs Apply.

Careem is the everyday Super App for the greater Middle East region. A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, Careem provides a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app. Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organization that inspires.

Visit Careem's Official Website
Careem On Instagram

