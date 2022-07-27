Latest
CCTV: 2 Men Were Arrested After Conducted A Jewellery Heist In A Dubai Store
The Dubai Police called the jewellery heist a “sophisticated police operation.”
2 men were arrested for conducting a heist where they stole expensive jewellery from a store in Dubai, within 12 hours of the initial report. This story is a whirlwind…
CCTV footage captured both men arriving at Dubai International Airport, committing the jewellery heist, and after the fact
The men arrived at the airport, checked into a hotel, and walked for 6kms to a building that was still under construction and wore disguises consisting of wigs, different clothes, face masks and eyeglasses.
They walked for 3kms and got into a car that drove them to the jewellery shop. They walked in with their disguises still on and broke into the glass display and snatched the jewellery off the mannequin bust.
After the heist, they drove back to the construction site and dumped their disguises and clothes. They then walked back to the hotel.
After inspecting the suspects’ hotel room, police recovered a torn piece of paper detailing the crime plot and method. They were arrested as they were boarding a plane. The jewellery was recovered from one of their bags, all within 12 hours!