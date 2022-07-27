CCTV: 2 Men Were Arrested After Conducted A Jewellery Heist In A Dubai Store

The Dubai Police called the jewellery heist a “sophisticated police operation.”

2 men were arrested for conducting a heist where they stole expensive jewellery from a store in Dubai, within 12 hours of the initial report. This story is a whirlwind…

The men arrived at the airport, checked into a hotel, and walked for 6kms to a building that was still under construction and wore disguises consisting of wigs, different clothes, face masks and eyeglasses.

They walked for 3kms and got into a car that drove them to the jewellery shop. They walked in with their disguises still on and broke into the glass display and snatched the jewellery off the mannequin bust.

After the heist, they drove back to the construction site and dumped their disguises and clothes. They then walked back to the hotel.

The arrest was made after the Dubai Police Command & Control Centre received an emergency call reporting the theft of the jewellery piece. Security patrols were dispatched to the scene, speaking to the shop owner, and evidence was collected. They lifted fingerprints from the scene and tracked the suspects’ movements.