Celebrate A Local Hero In Your Community By Nominating Them For This Award!

What keeps a city like Dubai running so efficiently 24/7 is most certainly its people. In a day we all have a chance to do some good, but it’s a tiny handful that keeps it going every day, just out of the kindness of their hearts.

Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, in collaboration with Lovin Dubai and the Emirates Environmental Group, have got together to reward the unsung local heroes in our community, who make the world a better place one good deed at a time

This campaign is a way to reach out to and engage with various community leaders and local influencers by making them community ambassadors of HISP.

The heroes will be handed over the first keys of the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, an award from the management to appreciate their efforts. They will also receive more benefits at the property.

Short-listed heroes stand to WIN some exciting benefits!

You know they deserve it for all their hard work in this world! If you’ve been selected you stand to get…

Recognition of Lovin Dubai

1 Overnight stay with breakfast – standard room – upgrade subject to availability

Framed certificate

