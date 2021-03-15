Latest
Celebrate St. Paddy's Day With UNBELIEVABLE Offers At This Nearby Bottle Shop
It’s that time of the year again!
The world’s favourite cultural celebration (yep, not just Ireland, we love it too!) is right around the corner. The day where everything turns green on March 17, Saint Patrick’s Day.
Since most of us will try to stay home and celebrate, what better way to do so than with 20% OFF on your favourite selected Irish beverage brands.
BOOM! One of the biggest bottle shops in the UAE, Unisat, has St. Paddy’s on lock with 20% off on selected Irish brands
Unlimited all-nighters will be a guarantee, thanks to Unisat’s promo from NOW until the end of the month.
Woot! That’s until March 31st, 2021- folk, an extended Paddy’s Day celebration we thinks.
Great deals on popular Irish spirit brands and on a range of grapes, spirits and bubbles
Imagine double the bottles you’d get in the city but for less.
BOGO deals on more than 300 vinos available in store!
Best products at the BEST price, ha!
If you celebrate the Holi Festival, well making a trip down to Ajman will make for the best at home gathering too!
Imagine this, all you’d need are: a full-set of party packs AND games (both of which are also available at Unisat)
Sort your gang out and head to Unisat (only a 30-min drive from Dubai!)
Plan ahead, grab your faourite mate and drive off to Unisat so your Paddy’s day ends up being a ball with NO interruptions.
Located in Ajman, the drive to Unisat = amount of stuff you get for less? Worth it
Call them on 0561199527 for more info
Unisat is open daily until 1am and on Thursdays until 2am, yes to stress-free weekends.
…or if you’re lucky enough to be living close (that’s you, Ajman peeps) they can also deliver online, just contact 0569966527.
This offer is valid until March 31, 2021. Check out Unisat’s IG and Facebook to see what you can get.