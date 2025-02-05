Latest

CFI Wraps Up A Record-Breaking 2024 With Outstanding Q4 Results

Hera Shabbir
By

CFI is gearing up to elevate the online trading industry in 2025, driven by sustained growth, cutting-edge innovation, and strategic market expansion, following an unparalleled year of success and growth.

CFI Financial Group has wrapped up 2024 with a bang, breaking records and making waves in the online trading world

Their Q4 performance was nothing short of historic, with a jaw-dropping $1.12 trillion in trading volume, pushing the year’s total to an unbelievable $2.15 trillion. That’s a 142% jump from the previous year—talk about impressive!

But that’s not all… CFI also experienced an impressive 27% surge in active clients in Q4 alone, reflecting the growing trust and confidence people have in this leading financial platform

 

Q4 2024: A historic finish to a landmark year

And with a 39% rise in client funding, it’s clear that confidence in CFI is soaring to new heights. CFI’s global expansion is also hitting new levels, with exciting moves like launching the CFI Financial Investment Company in Azerbaijan, opening up a new office in Sharjah, and starting operations in South Africa. Plus, they’re rolling out the CFI Rewards Program, giving clients the chance to experience VIP sporting events and more.

But wait, there’s more!

CFI is teaming up with major names to raise brand awareness

From becoming the official online trading partner of MI Cape Town (hello, cricket fans!) to hosting an exclusive celebration with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, CFI is making their mark. Not to mention the launch of their “Trading Transparency+” program, showing they’re serious about responsible trading.

Looking ahead, CFI is only getting started!

With new tech advancements, fresh global partnerships, and big plans for 2025, they’re set to continue reshaping the online trading world. Here’s to even bigger and better things to come! 

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA’s leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

