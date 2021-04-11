Announcements
Chef Izu Gets Gold Visa For His Commitment To Food In Dubai!
Congratulations Chef Izu!
The renowned Dubai chef has just been awarded a UAE Gold Card Visa for his dedication to Dubai’s culinary landscape.
And what a contribution it’s been. Chef Izu who counts Dubai’s Crown Prince as a fan has restaurants including DIFC’s GAIA in partnership with Evgeny Kuzin, Carine, The Lighthouse, Izu Brasserie & Bakery to his name.
The UAE Gold Card Visa was introduced in 2019 and grants permanent residency to exceptional members of the community.
Dubai is “a destination that allows us to grow”
I feel honoured and proud to have been recognised with the UAE Gold Card Visa. To me, Dubai is not a transient place, it is somewhere that we can call home, rather than just pass through. It is a destination that allows us to grow
Chef Izu adds that Dubai has given him the opportunity to create and to build his dream into reality
When we invest in ourselves, in our passions and projects, we plant the seeds of development. Seeds that can grow into cities, where we can spread our roots. With hard work comes reward and recognition, and it is so inspiring to live in a place where we can achieve our goals. Dubai enables us to see the world with the eyes of a child, to explore and build our dreams into our realities, and for that I will always be grateful.
Fans in high places! HH Sheikh Mohammed ruler of Dubai visited GAIA, a fab Mediterranean inspired concept in DIFC
Another day another GAIA, HH Sheikh Hamdan, Dubai’s Crown Prince has been regularly spotted at Chef Izu haunts
Royalty in numbers, Dubai’s royal family proudly support the homegrown concepts
Hard work pays off, most recently, Chef Izu Ani launched of Kitch-In, a partnership with Evgeny Kuzin and Accor Hotels
Kitch-In is a food-technology platform that’s revolutionising delivery, bringing acclaimed chefs and food scientists together to deliver premium cuisine at affordable prices… Watch this space!