Chef Izu Gets Gold Visa For His Commitment To Food In Dubai!

Congratulations Chef Izu!

The renowned Dubai chef has just been awarded a UAE Gold Card Visa for his dedication to Dubai’s culinary landscape.

And what a contribution it’s been. Chef Izu who counts Dubai’s Crown Prince as a fan has restaurants including DIFC’s GAIA in partnership with Evgeny Kuzin, Carine, The Lighthouse, Izu Brasserie & Bakery to his name.

The UAE Gold Card Visa was introduced in 2019 and grants permanent residency to exceptional members of the community.