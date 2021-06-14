Chef Reif Othman Receives The Golden Visa For His Growing Culinary Business In Dubai

We love good food and a success story so today we’re combining the two. Dubai Chef Reif Othman and his family just got the golden visa for his growing culinary business in the UAE. They have been in the UAE for 12 years and been committed to growing the food industry with his restaurants. The golden visa is a renewable 10-year visa for the UAE that was launched in 2019 and you can apply! Chef Reif Othman is the latest resident to receive the golden visa

Chef Reif Othman is committed to the UAE’s culinary industry Chef Reif is looking to expand his business and is committed to the UAE so the golden visa recognition is the “icing on the cake” and he told The National. He has been calling the UAE home for more than a decade and is the master behind Reif Japanese Kushiyaki restaurant. He is known for taking his own spin on Far Eastern dishes which are immaculate. He first arrived to Dubai as an executive chef at Zuma and ran the kitchens of high-end restaurants like Play and Billionaire Mansion. He finally opened his own restaurant Reif Japanese Kushiyaki in 2019. If you’re thinking the name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s also behind Kushi by Reif at the Depachika Food Hall at Nakheel Mall in the Palm. That’s not all, Reif at Time Out Market in Souk Al Bahar is also run by him.

Celebrate with Chef Reif Othman at his restaurant this month In terms of expanding the business, he will be setting up franchises in Cairo and Riyadh which is SUPER exciting! This on top of the golden visa recognition, calls for celebration! Head to Othman’s restaurant at Dubai’s Dar Wasl mall for a free golden dessert with ever meal. This will be ongoing from Sunday June 20, to Saturday June 26. Enjoy a delicious green tea creme brulee with gingered mango and creamy chocolate topped with edible gold leaf on the house.

