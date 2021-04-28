Latest
Chin Chin Is Donating A Ramadan Box For Every Single One You Buy
One Ramadan box sold = one donated… Incredible!
Chinese food is the unspoken comfort food for so many around the world. They get the job done, after all, with straight-to-the-heart dishes that just give you that ‘feeling.’
Living in Dubai, a cosmopolitan city, the words ‘Chin Chin’ is something you hear often. After a long night of partying, your self-care Saturday dinner with a movie, or the days you’re not bothered to cook. Chances are you’ve resorted to Chin Chin’s egg fried rice and Kung Pao chicken or sweet corn soup.
The high-quality Chinese chain restaurant has just upped it for Ramadan
And for the Holy Month of Ramadan, everyone’s fave chain has thought of those fasting.
Doing its part right: Chin Chin will donate a Ramadan box for every Ramadan box you buy
So if you had any thoughts at all to have Chinese food for Iftar (YUM!), then this is a double-positive. You dine and help someone else in need.
And these Ramadan boxes are GENEROUS, to say the least… The portions in each Ramadan box can feed at least 5-6 people!
Now imagine that same box feeding a family in need.
The initiative Chin Chin has taken on is in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent
One Ramadan box sold = one donated.
Yalla! Order through the Chin Chin app or this link!
You can download the Chin Chin app on the Apple Appstore or Playstore.