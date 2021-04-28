Chin Chin Is Donating A Ramadan Box For Every Single One You Buy

One Ramadan box sold = one donated… Incredible!

Chinese food is the unspoken comfort food for so many around the world. They get the job done, after all, with straight-to-the-heart dishes that just give you that ‘feeling.’

Living in Dubai, a cosmopolitan city, the words ‘Chin Chin’ is something you hear often. After a long night of partying, your self-care Saturday dinner with a movie, or the days you’re not bothered to cook. Chances are you’ve resorted to Chin Chin’s egg fried rice and Kung Pao chicken or sweet corn soup.

The high-quality Chinese chain restaurant has just upped it for Ramadan

And for the Holy Month of Ramadan, everyone’s fave chain has thought of those fasting.

Keep scrolling.