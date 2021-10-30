Chris Martin Stuns Fans With His Electrifying Performance At Armani's One Night Only Dubai Event

Giorgio Armani recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Armani Hotel Dubai. And to mark the occasion, a live performance by Coldplay’s Chris Martin was on the cards. Well, most people’s reaction to this however was – ‘How did we not know Chris Martin was in town’!!! (We get you :()

Fans did not know Chris Martin was in Dubai!

WAIT WHAT HE WAS HERE??!! — Ami⁷ (@bts_ot7ismybias) October 29, 2021

If only I knew 🥺 — Shieya (@ilaganshiela) October 29, 2021

The event was held at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, with the Dubai Fountains doubling up as a perfect backdrop.

See @Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing MY UNIVERSE in Dubai shared by Eric Nam 💜 This is from a private event in Armani Hotel, near Burj Khalifa & Dubai Mall. @BTS_twt Hope to see you sing this live with him here too. 🥺💜 via @ericnamofficial’s IG: https://t.co/4OxRc2d8qd pic.twitter.com/ChV8YfT2VU — BTS UAE 🇦🇪 ⁷ (@bangtanUAE) October 29, 2021

Performing in front of 400 guests, Chris wowed Dubai fans with his electrifying performance. The guest list also included dignitaries and prominent families from the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Chris Martin performs in front of 400 guests

One Night Only is a travelling event that brings “the Armani universe” to key cities around the world. The event has previously been held in London, Tokyo, Beijing, Rome, New York and Paris.

The event kicked off with a Giorgio Armani menswear and womenswear spring/summer 2022 runway show, featuring looks from Armani Privé Haute Couture fall/winter 2021. Over 90 models flew in from Milan showcasing 110 looks from the Spring/Summer collection 2022.

The star-studded event included some serious super stars including Sharon Stone, Clive Owen, Lily James, Madelyn Cline, Taylor Hill and Jurnee Smollet.

Giorgio Armani was granted the Golden Visa by his excellency Major Mohammed Ahmed Almari Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, in a ceremony held at the Al Jaflia.