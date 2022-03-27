Christina Aguilera Will Headline The Closing Ceremony Of EXPO 2020 Dubai

Christina Aguilera will headline the closing ceremony of EXPO 2020 Dubai on the 31st of March 2021.

She will perform on the Jubilee stage at 10pm. It will start at 7pm, and she will be joined by other performances from Yo-Yo Ma and Norah Jones followed by a midnight fireworks display.

The Genie In A Bottle singer will perform at the Jubilee Stage at 10pm

Norah Jones and legemdary cellist Yo-Yo Ma will also be part of the closing ceremony on March 31

If you plan on heading to Expo 2020 for the closing ceremony, make sure you prep ahead

Of course, it’s expected to get busy on the final day!

Visitors can opt for public transportation for ease of entry and efficiency of time.

Dubai Metro will be open for 24 hours especially for this day.

