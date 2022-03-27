Dubai
Christina Aguilera Will Headline The Closing Ceremony Of EXPO 2020 Dubai
The Genie In A Bottle singer will perform at the Jubilee Stage at 10pm
Norah Jones and legemdary cellist Yo-Yo Ma will also be part of the closing ceremony on March 31
If you plan on heading to Expo 2020 for the closing ceremony, make sure you prep ahead
Of course, it’s expected to get busy on the final day!
Visitors can opt for public transportation for ease of entry and efficiency of time.
Dubai Metro will be open for 24 hours especially for this day.
