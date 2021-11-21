These X-MAS Brunches And New Years Lush Gala Dinner Will Put You In The Holiday Spirit

Tis’ a wonderful time of year and of course Dubai goes all out with amazing brunches, dinners, and fab food for you and your family to enjoy!

And JW Marriott Marquis does not disappoint with their X-Mas and New Years lineup so you have plans from as early as November. The decorations are already up and it’s time to get into the Holiday spirit!

Get your turkey and eat it too, brunch away this Christmas and have a lavish Grand Gala Dinner on New Years at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Celebrate in the comfort of your own home with Turkey Takeaway from La Farine

The award-winning chefs over at La Farine are preparing a Christmas delicacy for the whole family to enjoy together! Savour a traditional turkey serviced with lavish trimmings, divine chestnut apple stuffing, bacon-wrapped chipolata sausages, heavenly mashed potatoes and of course maple-glazed veggies. This is THE meal that’s surely going to leave everyone feeling stuffed and delighted!

Place your order at least 48 hours in advance and pick it up from La Farine Café & Bakery.

This is perfect for a family of 8-10. Prices start from AED795!

To place your orders call +971 4 414 6414

It’s a festive Bridgewater Backyard Brunch this X-Mas!

Sing along to your all-time favourite Christmas tunes as you soak up the stunning Dubai Canal views with your family and friends! Prepare for a Christmas brunch that’ll top all the previous brunches at Bridgewater Tavern brunch.

On Christmas eve and Christmas day, opt for the Bridgewater Tavern brunch for the memories, the carols, and of course the festive FOOD!

When? December 24 and 25 from 1pm until 4pm

How much?

AED112.50 for children between 6 – 12 and FREE for children below 6 years old.

AED395 per person, including house beverages.

To make a reservation call +971 4 414 3000

The Festive Wanderlust Brunch will take you around the world – culinary speaking

One brunch is never enough! The festive Wanderlust Brunch during X-mas eve and day is not something you want to miss out on! This one-stop-shop culinary journey will take you around the world with over 11 live stations serving heavenly food and drinks. Embrace your inner traveller and embark on a festive adventure at Wanderlust Brunch!

When? December 24 and 25 from 1pm until 4pm

How much? AED425 per person, including house beverages.

To make a reservation call +971 4 414 3000

Fireworks and a Grand Gala Dinner for New Year’s Eve Gala at Aqua? YES!

Ring in the New Year at Downtown Dubai, because we all know the past year has been hard, and we all deserve a treat! Speaking of treat, for the first time ever, Aqua is hosting a New Year’s Eve Grand Gala Dinner!

The Grand Gala Dinner will have you feasting on a delectable spread of curated and flavoursome dishes while you take in the unparalleled views of Dubai’s skyline and listen to live music by Claudia Patrice. Enjoy the iconic fireworks when the clock strikes midnight from Aqua’s pool deck!

When? December 31, from 7pm – 12am

How much? AED1,500 per person.

To make a reservation call +971 4 414 3000

To find out more about JW Marriott Marquis offerings, click HERE!