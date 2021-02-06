د . إAEDSRر . س

Cinemas In Abu Dhabi And Al Ain Have Closed Down Temporarily

Image Creds: Image by Andreas

Due to a recent mandate by the government, VOX cinemas in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed from February 5, Friday until further notice.

The company announced its temporary close on Instagram, asking people to ‘stay tuned for updates on reopening.’

VOX Cinemas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain has temporarily suspended services until further notice

At the moment, the Abu Dhabi government has yet to release a statement about the mandate.

However, several reports have also state that a circular has been sent out saying that malls in Abu Dhabi are allowed to operate at 40%, while restos and cafés can operate at a 60% capacity.

 

Oh well, don’t let that stop you from creating a make-shift cinema at home

Who says you can’t enjoy a good chick-flick or action movie in the comfort of your own blanket?

 

Get the portable Lumens projector for AED95.90 

Get the SONASHI popcorn maker for AED75

Get the 5-piece popcorn boxes for AED8

