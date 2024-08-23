Cirque Dreams Elysion Is Coming To Al Ain And You Don’t Wanna Miss It!

Get ready, Al Ain! Something truly magical is about to take center stage, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Cirque Dreams Elysion is making its UAE debut from August 23 to September 8, and trust us, this isn’t just ‘another’ show!

It’s an awe-inspiring experience that blends gravity-defying stunts, mind-blowing technology, and captivating storytelling all in one.

Imagine being transported to a world where anything is possible – where acrobats soar through the air, contortionists bend reality, and performances are so flawless they feel almost unreal. Cirque Dreams Elysion is all of this and more.

It’s a visual masterpiece that combines the magic of a circus with the emotional pull of a theater, creating a unique fusion of live entertainment

And what sets this show apart? The performers. These aren’t your ordinary acts – we’re talking about elite international artists who’ve perfected the art of acrobatics, aerial feats, balancing acts, and more.

Every flip, every twist, and every breathtaking stunt will have you on the edge of your seat!

For the very first time, Cirque Dreams Elysion is landing in the UAE, and Al Ain is the lucky host city

Known for its stunning visuals and incredible performances, this show promises an unforgettable season of entertainment. And this isn’t just for adults! It’s a family-friendly show that will keep kids, teens, and adults equally spellbound. Whether you’re looking for something fun, exciting, or simply unforgettable…

THIS is the event to attend!

Tickets are selling fast!

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Cirque Dreams Elysion or about to experience its magic for the first time, this show is not to be missed.

Where? Al Ain

When? August 23 to September 8

Price? Tickets are available across a range of prices, with Royal seats at AED 195, Platinum at AED 145, Gold at AED 125, Silver at AED 95, and Bronze at AED 75.

Make sure to grab yours before they’re gone & don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event!