Cloud-Seeding Missions In Progress As Heavy Rain Continues To Pour

Dubai is making it raaiiiiinnnnnnnn.

Parts of the city are flooded and it’s most likely due to the 13 cloud-seeding missions which have taken place since Monday, according to the Khaleej Times.

The downpour, which has caused traffic build-ups across the city, is expected to last until Saturday. However, the report states that it’s impossible to determine if cloud seeding is the exact cause of the rain, as the country has undertaken taken 44 cloud-seeding missions since the beginning of the year, and this is the heaviest rainfall we have experienced so far.

Traffic congestion continues this morning as the rain continues to pour

What exactly is cloud seeding?

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), is the entity responsible for implementing cloud seeding operations across the UAE.

The Centre boasts specialized expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure comprising more than 100 meteorological stations, an integrated network of radars covering all parts of the country, and custom-designed aircraft to carry out cloud seeding operations, by firing salt flares into the cloud as salt naturally attracts water.

The programme has been praised for boosting water and food security, replenishing groundwater reserves and even driving tourism, according to Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment via The National.

