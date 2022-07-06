Coffee Lovers Are Using This App To Get Their Caffeine Fix

Caffeine lovers, where’re you at?!

If you’re a true lover of the bean, we’re about to drop something special. An app is now home to ALL of your favourite coffee brands, from international franchises to local artisanal brands.

It makes life easier for pick -ps and deliveries, and it’s everything you need for when you’ve got coffee on the brains. Beans, machines, accessories…. The gang’s all here!

This is the new app that’s guaranteed to sort any and all of your caffeine cravings

2 million cups down to date, the app is a huge hit in Saudi

The COFE App has been a raging success all over Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE. They deal with several famous coffee chains like Costa Coffee, Dunkin, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; and sell a range of speciality roasters and coffee roasteries.

There’s something for everyone, and COFE guarantees only the best cuppa to every coffee lover.

COFE is also one of the top 10 most downloaded apps in the Kingdom- it has been digitising the coffee industry!

So, coffee anyone?

The COFE app isn’t just about getting you your coffee daily in a simple way, it’ll change the way you consumer your favourite bevvie!

For contactless payment, upload COFE credit into your account and use it to pay for your orders – Easy peasy!

