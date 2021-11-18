There's A COFFEE Advent Calendar That Was Made For Coffee Lovers

Are you someone that can’t function or have a conversation before your morning coffee (Yeah us too!) OR know someone like that?

Well, we’ve just found THE perfect thing for all! As after all, coffee isn’t just a beverage, it’s a lifestyle.

So, this December instead of waking up to a little piece of chocolate, wake up the best way… a cup of coffee! Gift your fellow coffee lovers (or yourself) with 24 cups of coffee because THREE Coffee made it not only possible but divine in their Coffee Advent Calendar! XMAS GOALS!

The only Coffee Advent Calendar in the Middle East just hit the market and that means 24 days of heaven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘆 (@threecoffee_)

Every day brings a different coffee, aroma, taste, sensory experience and vibe

THREE Coffee brought back their amazing Coffee Advent Calendar in time for the holiday season!

Gift your loved ones the coffee advent calendar that has 23 drop bags, each a unique coffee with its own flavour profile. Each day will be a whole new experience! On the 24th day, a wonderful surprise of 250g whole bean coffee will be waiting to carry your craving throughout the rest of December.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

All the caffeinated deets

Once your purchase is confirmed, you’ll be contacted to confirm whether you want an espresso or filter roast for your 250g bag!

Happy Holidays and happy brewing coffee lovers!