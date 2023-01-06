Latest
Cold Snap Incoming: UAE Temperature Could Drop To As Little As 4C This Weekend
Temps at Jais Mountain dropped to 8.6C this morning and they’re expected to drop further still over the next three days
The NCM issued warnings for rough seas and rain ahead
#تنبيه #حالة_البحر #الخليج_العربي #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد#Sea #Sea_Alert #Arabian_Gulf #NCM pic.twitter.com/NfxiFkDrfk
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 6, 2023
Heavy rain reported this morning in the Al Dhafra region
#أمطار #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد#Rain #NCM pic.twitter.com/TcACJIXhHQ
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 6, 2023