Coldplay Announces Two More Shows in Abu Dhabi…But Fans Are Still Frustrated!

The pre-sale tickets went live this morning and almost immediately started selling out which led to the band adding another night to the Abu Dhabi section of their tour.

It is no secret that everyone is excited to experience the magnificent night that is a Coldplay concert, however the demand was apparently higher than expected!

Aside from the 200K plus waiting line, during the ticket buying frenzy people faced many technical issues including lagging when refreshing the page, others who came into the queue later were getting shorter waiting lines than others and the website would sometimes freeze and not move them up or crash during payment.

When night two was announced fans continued to wait in the queue however many were frustrated that they continued to wait for hours yet still after getting their turn there were no tickets available.

A lot of people have already started reselling on unofficial websites and social platforms for almost 8 times the original prices, which is not recommended as it is against the law and concert rules. It puts you at the risk of not entering the concert as the tickets do not allow transferring and can only be accessed through the buyer’s phone.

Fans should also keep an eye out for social media posts the claim to “have extra tickets” that they just want to sell for the same price as these are also suspected of being huge scams.

On the other hand, for those extra patient fans you still have the chance to make it to the fun as the general sale tickets go live on Friday, Sep. 27.