Scalpers Are Now Selling Coldplay Tickets Online For AED 2,000

Picture this: You, like half a million other people, were online trying to get Coldplay tickets on Saturday night. And like many others, you failed. THEN, you see tickets on sale on a ticket site for AED 800, it’s pricey, but you’re a big fan. So you buy the tickets and make your way to Expo to see the show.

Horror strikes! The QR code on your ticket has already been used on the night. You’ve fallen victim to an internet scam and you’ll need to turn on your heels and head home… Don’t let this be you.

Tickets are on sale for Coldplay on ticket-selling websites for between AED300 and AED2,000 but authorities at Expo have already sent out a warning

The original purchaser may distribute more than one copy of the same ticket, thus leading to fraudulent sales

“We are aware that some free tickets for Coldplay’s concert on 15 February are being re-sold for money online. We caution visitors against paying money to an untrusted source. The original purchaser may distribute more than one copy of the same ticket, thus leading to fraudulent sales. Each ticket has a unique QR code which can only be used once. Anyone arriving with a QR code that has already been used will not gain entry to the concert venue.”

The Expo team

The free tickets have jumped in value due to the astronomical demand

People are selling free expo Coldplay tickets for 700 🤮 — C (@chskuhhhh) February 13, 2022

The website crashed on the night and many people failed to get tickets

Think I’ll try booking Coldplay

Time pic.twitter.com/29dCm0oU1l — Dubai Problems (@dubaiproblems_) February 12, 2022

The people who managed to get a ticket…

You can watch online fam!

We are pleased to say visitors can also enjoy Coldplay’s performance at Expo 2020 live on large screens in the Jubilee Park, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Festival Garden where access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. The concert will also be broadcast on the Virtual Expo website, Expo 2020’s YouTube channel, and on Expo TV.