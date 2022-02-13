People Are Being Warned Not To Purchase Coldplay Tickets From Online Scammers

What a night it was. Filled with excitement, fear, worry and lots of tweets.

Coldplay fans all around the UAE were on the Expo 2020 Dubai website soon after it had been announced that free tickets would go live, with many waiting two hours in queue and successfully being able to score incredible spots, and others not so much.

Much like any other anticipated concert, SO many people wanted in on being able to catch the band perform live – that resellers even put them up on Dubizzle

The prices for the free tickets are currently up for the prices of between AED300-800.

Expo 2020 Dubai immediately sent out a cautionary announcement for fans to refrain from buying

The statement read:

“We are aware that some free tickets for Coldplay’s concert on 15 February are being re-sold for money online. We caution visitors against paying money to an untrusted source. The original purchaser may distribute more than one copy of the same ticket, thus leading to fraudulent sales. Each ticket has a unique QR code which can only be used once. Anyone arriving with a QR code that has already been used will not gain entry to the concert venue.”

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by technical issues which affected the Coldplay booking page. With over half a million people accessing our website last night, we thank you all for your patience and enthusiasm as we addressed the issue. pic.twitter.com/yvNEMzWNm6 — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) February 13, 2022

Lucky fans who waited two hours on the site’s queue system couldn’t help but share their joy

While others weren’t as lucky

Puns and memes were shared, naturally

Coldplay is set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 15

Did you manage to nab those tickies? If not, Expo released some ways you can see the concert without attending.

They tweeted: “We are pleased to say visitors can also enjoy Coldplay’s performance at Expo 2020 live on large screens in the Jubilee Park, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Festival Garden where access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. The concert will also be broadcast on the Virtual Expo website, Expo 2020’s YouTube channel, and on Expo TV.”