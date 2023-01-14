A Comet Seen Once In 50,000 Years Was Spotted From The Abu Dhabi Desert Today

The International Astronomy Centre (IAC) reported spotting a once-in-a-lifetime comet in the Abu Dhabi desert at dawn on Saturday.

According to a tweet from the center, Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) appeared as a speck with a dust tail and a magnitude of 6.5. The tail of the comet was seen opposite the sun at a 307-degree angle.

According to NASA, the comet will be closest to the sun on January 12.

50,000 years have passed since this celestial object passed Earth – watch the sighting footage below:

فيديو لحركة المذنب C2022 E3 (ZTF) من سماء الإمارات فجر اليوم السبت 14 يناير 2023م من الساعة 05:01 إلى الساعة 05:36 بتوقيت الإمارات. تصوير مرصد الختم الفلكي التابع لمركز الفلك الدولي. https://t.co/oBVORIAOaf من المتوقع أن يزداد لمعانه ويرى بالعين المجردة بصعوبة من الصحراء. #عاجل — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) January 14, 2023

If you want to catch the sighting, you may still be able to catch it on February 1

Residents of the UAE who missed the sight earlier today still have the opportunity to catch it on February 1 when it comes closest to Earth. Until February 5, it should still be visible, according to experts.