Latest
LISTEN: The CEO Of VMLY&R COMMERCE Talks About How Dubai Is An International Hub For Marketing
On this episode of Dubai Works, we are joined by Nick Walsh the CEO of VMLY&R COMMERCE in the Middle East and North Africa heading the network of offices from the hub in Dubai.
His business management experience spans across a variety of clients such as BAT, Unilever, GSK, Coca-Cola, Mars, Guardian Audi, and BP Castrol to name a few.
VMLY&R COMMERCE is WPP’s (a creative transformation company.) It’s the newest end-to-end Creative Commerce Company that deliver engaging new commerce experiences to unlock commercial growth.
A pioneer in the activation space, Nick Walsh focuses on ensuring his team become the authority in the core offerings of commerce and experiential work
His passion about his people inspires them to deliver the work that they do through building winning cultures and successful teams.
Walsh talks all things marketing, creativity and successful integration in the region
Built on the commerce expertise of Geometry and scaled through VMLY&R’s connected brand promise, Walsh’s company help modern brands grow by unifying marketing strategies around commerce.
Watch it below!
Listen to The Lovin Daily: A Dubai Restaurant Didn’t Allow A Customer To Donate The Extra Food