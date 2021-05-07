LISTEN: The CEO Of VMLY&R COMMERCE Talks About How Dubai Is An International Hub For Marketing

On this episode of Dubai Works, we are joined by Nick Walsh the CEO of VMLY&R COMMERCE in the Middle East and North Africa heading the network of offices from the hub in Dubai.

His business management experience spans across a variety of clients such as BAT, Unilever, GSK, Coca-Cola, Mars, Guardian Audi, and BP Castrol to name a few.

VMLY&R COMMERCE is WPP’s (a creative transformation company.) It’s the newest end-to-end Creative Commerce Company that deliver engaging new commerce experiences to unlock commercial growth.