Commuters Can Now Hail Tesla Taxis In Dubai

We’ve all seen the spike in petrol prices for this month and maybe it’s time we all switch to electric vehicles to save some cash and also be environmentally friendly.

RTA is one step ahead! They’re rolling out Tesla electric cars in their taxi fleet

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the first batch of Tesla Model 3 taxis will be trialled to “verify the efficiency of the vehicle.”

#RTA announced that Tesla Model 3 had been added to Dubai Taxi Corporation’s taxi fleet on a trial basis, following the huge success of operating 172 Tesla vehicles in the limousine service since 2017. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/bOw8D4hk99 — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 3, 2022

They are being deployed on 24-hour service to serve all events and hotspots across the emirate, especially in Dubai airports, where DTC runs the biggest fleet of Tesla vehicles in the UAE

RTA stated.

The decision follows the successful operation of 172 Tesla vehicles in the limousine service since 2017. It’s in line with Dubai’s Green Economy for Sustainable Development Initiative.

The futuristic electric cars “recorded positive indicators in operational efficiency, especially in terms of zero carbon emissions and a high customer satisfaction rating,” said HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA. By 2026, RTA is aiming to convert 90% of its limo fleet in Dubai into eco-friendly vehicles.