Connoisseurs Of Meat Are Booking Their Tables At This Newly Re-Opened Steakhouse

This one’s for the connoisseurs of premium meats!

You’ll be ecstatic to know that an eloquent steakhouse just reopened with a brand new carefully curated menu that will surely impress. Not only do they have a fine beverages menu with an extensive vino list, a private dining room, an amazing view of the Meydan Racecourse, and a dedicated Cigar Lounge, but they also serve the best-sourced meat from around the world.

Indulge in an evening of a delicious 5-course meal at the one and only Prime Steakhouse

The dishes, the setting, the views, everything about this place defines fine dining

Prime also serves some of the best seafood, chicken, and vegetarian dishes which will definitely have you coming back. But the star of the show is definitely the beef, with a special menu created by expert chefs and sommeliers for the perfect vino pairing. The dessert is also meticulously prepared beside your table!

Enjoy the flambé experience as you look through the extensive beverages menu and bask in the views of the Meydan Racecourse. For something a little private and cosy, Prime have a great secluded dining room for up to 6 guests. There’s also a spectacular Cigar Lounge, offering an exclusive cigar collection and digestifs.

The Chef’s Choice offers guests a pristine 5-course meal from amuse-bouche, salads and soups, to the specialty main course and mouth-watering desserts.

Prices:

AED300 per person for a 5-course meal of Chef’s Choice.

AED430 per person for a 5-course Chef’s Choice meal paired with grapes of Sommelier’s Choice.

The important deets

To book your table, email here or call +971 4 381 3111, or click here for more info!

Open daily from 5 PM – 1 AM except for Mondays.